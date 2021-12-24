Deputies find $90K in stolen items during Ohio traffic stop
DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW)– Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies discovered about $90,000 of stolen high-end items during a traffic stop last week.Firefighters start sifting through debris at collapsed Lakewood parking garage
Deputies stopped the car for speeding, and arrested Oleg Lazanovitch, Vitaly Chaika and Iryna Karp on theft-related charges.
The sheriff’s office said they found luggage stuffed with name-brand purses and clothing with the price tags intact. Also inside the car were numerous blank checks from multiple businesses, electronic sensor tag removal devices and multiple identification cards with photos of the suspects by other names.Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says
The trio from Florida was taken to the Delaware County jail.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 23