Deputies find $90K in stolen items during Ohio traffic stop

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW)– Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies discovered about $90,000 of stolen high-end items during a traffic stop last week.

Deputies stopped the car for speeding, and arrested Oleg Lazanovitch, Vitaly Chaika and Iryna Karp on theft-related charges.

    (Photo courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s)
    (Photo courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s)
  • (Photo courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s)

The sheriff’s office said they found luggage stuffed with name-brand purses and clothing with the price tags intact. Also inside the car were numerous blank checks from multiple businesses, electronic sensor tag removal devices and multiple identification cards with photos of the suspects by other names.

The trio from Florida was taken to the Delaware County jail.

Comments / 23

Dennis Lannerd
3d ago

maybe send them back to the country they come from, that's my idea.

Reply(3)
22
Leona Nonie Andrews
2d ago

I saw where in some cities people were running into high end stores grabbing things and running out. Maybe this is one of them?

Reply
3
 

