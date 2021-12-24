ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Burgess adds four athletes to ECU tennis roster

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD68J_0dUxsCL100

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After the team returned to the court this fall, the East Carolina women’s tennis program will add four more players as the program continues to grow, including two joining this spring, as announced by head coach Kirstin Burgess on Thursday.

“I am excited to welcome these new Pirates to the family,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “They will all play important roles in continuing to grow the future of this program. Welcome ladies!”

Kim Auerswald – Marne, Germany (Gymnasium Marne Europaschule)

Auerswald joins the Pirates from Marne, Germany where she was a 13-time national champion of Schleswig-Holstein between 2012 and 2018. She holds the record with winning both the singles and doubles titles in consecutive years. Most recently, Auerswald helped her squad finish in third place at the 2021 German national team championsips. She won three A7 and A6 tournaments in 2019 and has a pair of third place finishes in the German junior national championships. Auerswald was the Northeast German champion in doubles in 2017 and finished as the singles runner-up in 2014. She has also won multiple German junior tournaments throughout her prep career.

Coach Burgess on Kim: “I watched Kim at a virtual showcase and saw everything in her a good college tennis player needs to be. She was solid. Solid in her play, solid in her decision-making and solid in her temperament. I expect she will have the same positive impact on the program as the Bavarian players we have had in the past.”

Katelyn Gramanzini – Plantation, Fla. (American Heritage)

Gramanzini arrives after lettering for six years at American Heritage. Gramanzini helped the Patriots win a pair of Florida State titles, while also winning the State Championships in doubles play. The Plantation, Fla., native was a team captain and helped her squad win the Team Florida Challenge. She is also a two-time USTA Florida L3 Doubles Finalist as well as winning the Miami Herald Award and the Sun-Sentinal Award. Off the courts, Gramanzini has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years.

Coach Burgess on Katelyn: The thing that sticks out to me the most about Katelyn is her family and their relationship. I feel like you can learn a lot about a player by watching them interact with their parents. Katelyn certainly passed the test and has also proven herself academically since then. I can’t wait to see where we can take her game in the fall.”

Isabella Rivera Ortiz – Medellin, Colombia (Colegio Cumbres)

Ortiz will join the Pirates squad this coming spring season after representing Colombia in the Junior Panamerican Games. The Medellin, Colombia native has won more than 25 national titles in her career and has been ranked No. 1 nationally in her age group. Ortiz has reached the final and won numerous ITF tournaments, including winning the ITF J5 Medellin doubles championship in 2021. She won the same tournament in doubles in 2020, while reaching the semifinals in singles play. That same year, Ortiz was also the runner-up in doubles at the ITF Armenia J5. In 2019, Ortiz won the Tegucigalpa doubles championship and the ITF G5 Pereira doubles title.

Coach Burgess on Isabella: We really worked hard to get Isabella, but I know she will be worth the effort. She just represented her country at the Pan American Junior Games and because of that, she will come in this spring and be ready to compete. Her work ethic and professional aspirations will be a great asset in building the culture of this team.”

Sofía Cerezo Holgado– Alcala De Henares, Spain (IES Cardenal Cisneros)

Like Ortiz, Holgado arrives in Greenville this spring to start her collegiate career. She is from Alcala De Henares where she played for IES Cardenal Cisneros and Escuela de tenis Alcala. Holgado is ranked in the top-75 players in Spain and has found success in both regional and national tournaments. She finished as the runner-up of the Ciudad de la Raqueta in 2020. In 2019, Helgado finished runner-up of the Regional Team Championships, playing in her squad’s first position. She also reached the final of the National Tournament Open Bejar in both 2017 and 2019 while reaching the third round at the National Tournament Adultos IBP Uniso Peugeot.

Coach Burgess on Sofía: “I knew immediately after speaking to Sofía one time that she would be a great fit for this program. She has reached the Top-75 in Spain which is a great accomplishment already. She is an incredibly smart player and we look forward to what she can do this spring.”

The Pirates will start their dual match season on Jan. 18 with a trip to North Carolina. East Carolina will have its first home match since Feb. 29, 2020 when the Pirates host Appalachian State on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Local ECU fans disappointed at sudden cancelation of Monday’s bowl game

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Fans in the area were ready to watch and cheer on East Carolina University’s football team during Monday’s Military Bowl. However, with the sudden cancelation Sunday of the game due to COVID-19 cases within Boston College’s team, many fans were left confused and disappointed. Workers at local sports bars were preparing […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

NASCAR matriarch Martha Earnhardt dies at 91

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Martha Earnhardt, the mother of NASCAR legend Dale Sr., has died, the family announced on social media. Dale Jr.’s grandmother speaks about his retirement She was 91. Fox 46 spoke with Martha in 2017 before her grandson, Dale Jr., retired. “It just won’t seem right without an Earnhardt on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Brady, Bucs look to rebound vs. Panthers after being blanked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady is expected to be extra motivated, which is normally not a good sign for his next opponent. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will look to bounce back from an embarrassing 9-0 loss last week to the New Orleans Saints when they face the struggling Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Brady was held […]
NFL
WNCT

Biggest preseason underdogs to lift the Super Bowl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – There are few time-honored traditions quite like the NFL’s big game. Every year, families and friends get together in early February to watch some football, laugh at new commercials, eat a ton of barbecue, and possibly bet on the Super Bowl winner. The first Super Bowl ever played was in 1967, though […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#Ecu#College#Schleswig Holstein#A6#Northeast German#Bavarian#Plantation#American Heritage#Patriots#Florida State
WNCT

Washington, Oubre help Hornets rally past Nuggets, 115-107

DENVER (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr., P.J. Washington and the Charlotte reserves helped recapture the momentum with their early fourth-quarter spurt. Only fitting they got to finish it, too. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Oubre scored 14 of his 23 points in the final quarter and the Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Delays, cancellations and COVID add to hectic holiday for travelers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holidays are always a hectic time, add travel to that menu and even on the best of days, residents are rushing around. One El Pasoan who wanted to be home for the holidays talks about the challenges he faced during his trek to the Borderland. El Paso International Airport […]
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Got some change? Coin shortage impacts North Carolina

(WGHP) — It seems like some things just keep coming around. In 1932, songwriters Yip Harburg and Jay Gorney composed what became the anthem of the Great Depression: a song called, “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” Ninety years later, the idea is back in a slightly different form as a coin shortage emerges and […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WNCT

Greensboro man celebrates life after his 63rd surgery, clinically dying 4 times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will inspire others with his story of perseverance and triumph after dealing with intense hospitalization and life-saving procedures over the past two decades. Jonathan Jefferson was born with several congenital birth defects including, a duplicated esophageal cyst in his neck that stopped him from breathing correctly and eating […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy