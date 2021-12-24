Troop C Commander makes statement about shooting

UNADILLA, NY – A 24-year-old man from the Village of Unadilla was pronounced deceased last night following an officer involved shooting.

At approximately 7:05 PM last night, a New York State Police officer responded to a call about a domestic dispute at 3 Lyons Street.

When the officer arrived on scene, Mark Beilby was inside the house alone armed with a knife.

After not complying with the Troopers commands to drop his knife, Beilby advanced toward the officer.

The Trooper then discharged him fire arm, striking Beilby.

The officer administered first aid while waiting for an ambulance to transport Beilby to Tri-Town Hospital, then later Wilson Hospital where he would be pronounced deceased.

“These tragic situations, we regret the loss of life. This is not the outcome that we like or expect but it occurs and it’s unfortunate,” says Troop C Commander Jeffrey VanAuken.

The trooper was not injured but is off for a period of time while the investigation is ongoing.

The officers name has not yet been released.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the NYS Police.

