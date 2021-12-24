ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron: Good news, bad news and what it all means

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is being hit by a tsunami of Omicron. Scientists, politicians and indeed all of us are grappling with what it means for our lives. Restrictions are tightening in parts of the UK and other European countries in order to tackle the new variant. There's a constant stream...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom might mean you have the omicron variant

Several people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have one symptom in common — a scratchy throat. Per The Hill, several reports from the U.K. suggest that people infected with omicron said they had scratchy throats. This is different from people infected with the previous variants, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#European
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

UK doctor reveals telltale nightly symptom of surging Omicron variant

A noted British doctor is highlighting several symptoms that distinguish the Omicron variant from the common cold and even other strains of COVID-19 — including drenching night sweats. Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, described the distinguishing episodes as “those kind of drenching night...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron: What the next few weeks will look like

Omicron, the latest variant of concern, was discovered in samples collected on November 8 in South Africa. It rapidly replaced delta as the dominant variant in the country and now accounts for nearly 100% of cases in South Africa. Since then, this latest "variant of concern" has since spread throughout...
WORLD
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
The Guardian

If Omicron is the dominant variant in UK, why is the number of confirmed cases so low?

The headlines have been unambivalent: Omicron is now the dominant variant in the UK and has been for close to a week. By contrast, the number of confirmed Omicron cases seems extraordinarily low: the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 15,363 new Omicron cases across the UK on 20 December, equivalent to just 17% of the cases reported by government the same day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Why Omicron Travel Restrictions Are Bad News For Ryanair

Omicron is behind unexpectedly low passenger numbers and a doubling of the forecasted net loss for Ryanair this northern winter. On Wednesday, the Dublin-based low-cost carrier issued a revised annual net loss warning. That warning flagged anticipated yearly net losses will increase from the €100 million to €200 million range to the €250 million to €450 million range.
INDUSTRY
AL.com

Tired of bad COVID news? Here are 3 bright spots on the omicron front

The omicron surge is hitting the United States, with new coronavirus cases climbing rapidly and public health officials warning that hospitals could be hit hard by a tidal wave in patients in the coming weeks. But officials also stressed that vaccinations, and especially booster shots, will give Americans strong protection...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy