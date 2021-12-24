The Grinch at the grocery store

It all started the day after Thanksgiving when a shipment of 75-100 Christmas Trees came to our grocery store for sale to one and all. What an exciting time. The fresh smell of all those pine-fir trees was enough to make a kid of ten or eleven feel as if he’s in heaven. It’s 1960 and it’s officially Christmas time in Chelsea. Dad and Mom, my brothers and sister all helped unload them and began to stack them all over the place. Christmas trees leaned against the side of the store, the front of the store and Dad even made a fence to lean more trees along the sidewalk facing Main Street. Me? I just marvelled at all the trees and really wasn’t much help at all. More in the way probably, but, heck, I didn’t care. I was on a mission–to pick out our tree for the house. And there were plenty of beautiful trees to pick from. From ones as little as four feet tall to some huge seven or eight-footers. This was gonna be fun!

