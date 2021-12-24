Ice skate your way into Christmas

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s help and hope this holiday for families in New Jersey as volunteers reach out to make the season brighter for those in need. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, on a cold Christmas Eve, kindness warmed the hearts of people eating at a soup kitchen at St. John’s in Newark. The interactive holiday musical extravaganza is known as “Holiday Express,” and for 28 years, the purpose has been simple. “We are going to bring food and the biggest holiday party you could imagine to people who, if we are not there, get little or nothing at holiday time,” said...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO