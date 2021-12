ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish firefighters want to remind residents about the burn ordinance in the parish, after battling a large illegal burn on Thursday. At 2:30 p.m., Fire District 8 found a large pile of debris on fire, consisting of tires, household trash, electronics and construction debris. They were able to extinguish the blaze using a foam solution. Firefighters say because of the contents being burned, whoever is responsible could also be in violation of federal laws, in addition to the local laws.

