ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Heartland Hope Mission helps families with toys this holiday

By Alyssa Curtis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdEW5_0dUxoXCW00

The pandemic, inflation and a number of other factors have made it more difficult for families to get Christmas gifts for their children.

"A lot of people are struggling right now. Even though pay has increased it hasn’t kept up with inflation, so that’s made it hard for a lot of families and they’re struggling to have the extra funds for Christmas toys this year," Chelsea Salifou, CEO of the Heartland Hope Mission said.

The Heartland Hope Mission distributes toys through its "Hope-Filled Christmas" program, ensuring families are able to put toys under the tree. This year, they're helping over 2,500 kids, more than double the number of kids the organization helped last year.

"Christmas is so important because it gives people hope and parents want to be able to provide for their kids and just being able to have something under the tree for their kids, it lets the kids know they are important, they’re valued and that’s really what we want to do," Salifou said.

Families register online and community members can adopt families. They'll use the lists the parents made and purchase gifts. Gifts are also donated through drives and some are bought by the Heartland Hope Mission.

Families who utilize the resource are grateful the community and Heartland Hope Mission came together to help this holiday season.

"It means everything, because the pandemic and funds are always a little low nowadays. It takes a lot for a person to get outside their comfort zone, such as myself, and reach out to these resources to take advantage and know there’s people out there who have compassion for people, which I think we lack in the world today. Puts a little faith in humanity," said Gene Marr, a parent who is getting toys for his kids through Heartland Hope Mission.

The Heartland Hope Mission also distributed holiday pantries, including a turkey or ham and all the side dishes to make a Christmas meal.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

Local woman donates $1.25 million to local charities upon passing

LOCK HAVEN — In Charles Dickens well known story “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s former business partner, appears before Scrooge reminding him that the ultimate business of one’s life is: “Common welfare was my business, charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were all my business. The dealings of the trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBIR

Young Knoxville man on a mission to help families in need this Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dominiquie Terry has handed out groceries, clothes, blankets, and hygiene items to hundreds of people throughout Knoxville. "The smiles that I see when we go, the 'thank yous', how gentle they are and protective with my little brothers and my little sister. It just keeps me going," Terry said. "I like to see the smiles on their faces."
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Heartland church slowly returning to traditional holiday services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas Eve mass is tradition at many churches in the Heartland. But because of the pandemic, many churches moved to virtual services. We talked to some church leaders about the challenges faced by the pandemic, and how they’re slowly returning to traditional services. “It...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Christmas Gifts#Weather#Charity
spectrumnews1.com

Toy drive helps families experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI — With Christmas right around the corner, some families are wrapping up their last-minute gifts while others are struggling to make ends meet in hopes of providing their family with a great holiday. That’s why one southwest Ohio organization is stepping up to help. It's been a...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo organization helping families in need during the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Western New York group is working to provide a happy holiday for people with disabilities and victims of domestic violence. For more than 15 years, Community Services for Every1 has supported some of the most vulnerable members of society and worked to help them live independently.
BUFFALO, NY
WOWT

Salvation Toy show helps families enjoy Christmas this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This event is helping local parents give their kids a Christmas to remember. “They’re going to have more than just one gift this Christmas under the tree.”. It’s the Toyland Toyshop put on by the Salvation Army. “It’s all about making sure that on...
OMAHA, NE
WFMJ.com

Warren Family Mission holds annual toy giveaway

Christmas toys were overflowing for families in need at the Warren Family Mission as they put on their annual toy drive. Families could pre-register for a time to come shop and pick out a few items to put under the tree this year. The Mission says they've seen an increased...
CHARITIES
KBTX.com

Northgate Toy Drive provides hundreds of gifts for families helped by Family Promise BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Northgate community was the latest group out of the many others across the Brazos Valley to put on a toy drive this holiday season. While some are using the final weekend before Christmas to complete their holiday shopping, others are still making donations to benefit the less fortunate. Roughly 40 Northgate businesses participated in a toy drive organized by the West Church Market, and they rounded up everything they collected Sunday afternoon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Community rallies to hold toy drive for families in need this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - Members of the community transformed into Santa's elves Tuesday rallying for a toy drive to help families in need this holiday season. The San Antonio Housing Authority says that the close to 3,000 kids and older residents who received gifts are some of the most vulnerable in the community. The average family of three receives housing assistance from SAHA and has a median income of less than $10,000 annually. Approximately half of the families served are elderly or disabled.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy