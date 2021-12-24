ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV fire departments grapple with surge in COVID-19 cases

By Lindsay Watts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea fire departments are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases that have impacted almost 10 percent of the workforce in D.C. A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said Thursday that 198 employees are out due to COVID-19 with 141 testing positive and 57 out on quarantine. Chief...

