DMV fire departments grapple with surge in COVID-19 cases

SPRING VALLEY - As holiday festivities and gatherings continue, the number of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures continue to rise at an alarming rate, as well. According to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data, the state of Illinois is now averaging more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Nov. 27, 2020. St. Margaret’s Health alone has experienced a major spike in the rate of positive cases requiring hospitalization as of late, specifically targeting a younger demographic and mostly amongst those who remain unvaccinated. As of Sunday, Dec. 19, Illinois had 3,960 COVID-19 patients in the hospital - the most in almost a year. As of Monday, Dec. 20, St. Margaret’s total inpatient census hovered around 50% COVID-19 patients, as the line at the testing facility swelled and snaked throughout the parking lot. In just LaSalle County, only 8% of ICU beds are currently available as of the most recent data, and hospitalizations have increased in 10 out of the last 10 days.

