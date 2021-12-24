ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nic Cage tones it down for ‘Pig’

By KIRK MICHAEL INDEX-TRIBUNE FILM CRITIC
Sonoma Index Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage co-starred with Peter Porker (a.k.a. Spider-Ham) in the 2018 feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” but, in his new film “Pig,” porcine matters take a more serious turn. Cage plays Rob, a truffle hunter who lives off the grid and forages with his very handsome pig (she’s got a sharper...

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Nic Cage Stars as Nic Cage In a Movie About Nic Cage

Nicolas Cage has starred in his fair share of strange films over the course of his career. From Face/Off to National Treasure, the actor has appeared in everything from action to horror to serious drama and irreverent comedy in a catalog as eclectic and eccentric as the man himself, but his latest project may just take the cake for his strangest yet.
MOVIES
97 Rock

Nic Cage Is Nic Cage In the ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Trailer

Get ready for the Cagenaissance. After his incredible performance in this year’s Pig, Nicolas Cage’s next big role is as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where the brilliant, quirky star pokes fun at his image as a brilliant, quirky dude who reluctantly accepts a gig hanging out at a wealthy fan’s birthday party because, well, he needs the money. (Don’t we all, Nic. Don’t we all.)
MOVIES
CNET

See Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in a very Nicolas Cage movie

Nicolas Cage is playing a fictionalized Nicolas Cage in an upcoming movie about the challenges of being Nicolas Cage. The actor stars in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, which is slated for release in 2022. A trailer released on Tuesday shows Cage-as-Cage accepting $1 million to show up at the birthday party of a superfan, played by Pedro Pascal. Then, things start to get weird.
MOVIES
thereformedbroker.com

2022 is the Year of Nick Cage

And you’re going to be totally okay with that. Hundreds of millions of people around the world grew up loving him in dozens of movies. The comeback is nigh. It is time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Adam Arkin
Person
Alex Wolff
EW.com

Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): Meet the chef who taught Nicolas Cage how to cook like a pro in Pig

While the trailer for Pig suggested something like John Wick with Nicolas Cage and a swine, the film ultimately revealed itself to be an even stranger beast. The prolific actor plays Rob, a former Portland-based chef who, it's slowly revealed, abandoned the world of haute cuisine after his wife's death, becoming a reclusive truffle hunter with only a foraging pig for company. When his beloved animal is kidnapped, Rob ventures back into Portland in pursuit, but these revenge-thriller trappings soon give way to a poignant meditation on life and loss, culminating in a dinner that recalls the climactic moments of Pixar's Ratatouille more than anything else. Here, Portland chef Gabriel Rucker, credited as a "food consultant" on Pig, details his involvement with that very special meal.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Film Star
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy