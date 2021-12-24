Nic Cage tones it down for ‘Pig’

While the trailer for Pig suggested something like John Wick with Nicolas Cage and a swine, the film ultimately revealed itself to be an even stranger beast. The prolific actor plays Rob, a former Portland-based chef who, it's slowly revealed, abandoned the world of haute cuisine after his wife's death, becoming a reclusive truffle hunter with only a foraging pig for company. When his beloved animal is kidnapped, Rob ventures back into Portland in pursuit, but these revenge-thriller trappings soon give way to a poignant meditation on life and loss, culminating in a dinner that recalls the climactic moments of Pixar's Ratatouille more than anything else. Here, Portland chef Gabriel Rucker, credited as a "food consultant" on Pig, details his involvement with that very special meal.
