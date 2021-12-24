ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Judge drops Kirby Smith cold case murder charges; Rebecca Haynie, Donald Keith Phillips can’t be prosecuted

By Chuck Williams
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQh1d_0dUxmUTv00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Seventeen years after Kirby Smith was shot to death in his Columbus, Ga., automobile repair shop, the two prime suspects are now free from prosecution.

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride issued a sweeping ruling late Wednesday. He dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Smith’s estranged wife, Rebecca Haynie, and her friend, Donald Keith Phillips, can never be tried for Smith’s murder.

Where is Ebony Giddens? Columbus Police seeking information about woman missing since 2018

Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips were arrested on a circumstantial case six years ago following an investigation by “Cold Justice,” a true-crime television show.

In his ruling, Judge Gil McBride slammed the marriage of justice and television. One line stands out near the end of McBride’s ruling.

“This order is the outcome that results naturally when forensic inquiry and the pursuit of truth are confused with entertainment,” McBride stated in his order.

According to attorney John Martin, who represents Phillips, the problem wasn’t just the TV show.

“The state had continually not been able to provide the discovery,” Martin said. “And again, they were not ready and could not proceed to trial. And ultimately the judge said that’s enough. He said justice delayed is justice denied.”

Double shooting under investigation in Valley, father and daughter shot

More than 30 terms of court have passed since Haynie and Phillips were arrested.

With a Dec. 6 trial date looming, the District Attorney’s Office told McBride that it intended to dismiss the case. They argued he should dismiss it without prejudice, in case new evidence surfaced.

“All concerned in this case are entitled to finality, which the Court aimed to achieve with its order of Oct. 28, 2021, and will now bring about with this order,” McBride wrote. “

The October order eliminated the state from seeking the death penalty.

This case has touched three district attorneys – Julia Slater who brought in the TV show and indicted it; Mark Jones who upped the charges to capital murder; and Sheneka Terry who ultimately dismissed it.

McBride pinned the problem on Slater and Jones. He noted that current Acting DA Sheneka Terry and her prosecutors were not the issue.

“They inherited a case badly compromised by the actions of their predecessors,” McBride wrote in his order.

According to Martin, the problems were failure to disclose evidence – including raw footage from the TV show. And it was evidence the judge had ordered prosecutors to turn over.

“The state had continually not been able to provide the discovery. And again, they were not ready and could not proceed to trial. And ultimately the judge said that’s enough. He said justice delayed is justice denied,” said Martin.

McBride said the state’s tactics throughout this case have been, “ready, fire, aim.”

Haynie’s attorney, Jason Sheffield of Decatur, compared the state’s case to a race car.

For over five years, the state has promised the defense and the court that their case is ‘race-ready,” Sheffield said. “On four prior occasions, we found ourselves at the starting line but unable to move forward because the state failed to provide necessary exculpatory information.”

By the state’s failure to be ready for trial on December 6, and instead nolle pros/dismiss the indictment, the court found itself facing a decision, Sheffield said.

“The defense pushed the court to dismiss the case with prejudice which the court has decided to do,” Sheffield said. “The cause of its decision: the state’s car didn’t even have an engine – they had no case after all.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

North Carolina man arrested after 2 deputies dragged by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after he dragged two deputies with his car while he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, according to a sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding on northbound U.S. 52 at around 1 […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man charged in fatal apartment shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Carolina resulting from an attempted armed robbery at an apartment, police said Saturday. Winston-Salem police said officers responding early Saturday to a report of a shooting at a location northeast of downtown found two men with gunshot […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WNCT

Durham police: Suspects robbed 2 men, kill another man in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting also are accused of robbing two people in a nearby apartment complex moments earlier, a North Carolina police department said. The Durham Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a location in east-central Durham around 6 p.m. on Thursday found […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Robbery suspects order pizza to Virginia home before robbing it

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who ordered a pizza to a home in Winchester, Virginia before robbing it. Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Police: Winston-Salem man charged in death of toddler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a Winston-Salem man has been charged in the death of a toddler. Nexstar affiliate WGHP reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse. Jones is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, according to police. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Shooting#Race Car#Wrbl#Superior Court#Cold Justice
WNCT

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Race Cars
WNCT

Stanly County police chief on leave after telling officers about false vax cards

OAKBORO, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in a small North Carolina town has been placed on unpaid leave because he reportedly told officers about a “clinic” where they could get COVID-19 vaccination cards without actually being vaccinated. Nexstar affiliate WJZY in Charlotte reports that Oakboro Police Chief TJ Smith was put on leave for a […]
WNCT

Rocky Mount man shot on Christmas Day

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was shot on Christmas morning, police said on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dreaver Street around 10:15 a.m., police said. The man, who was only identified as being 33 years old, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There was no […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy