ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Tis the season for winning, Lotto ticket for $183K hit in Primm

By Yan Kaner
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tX1M_0dUxlzc700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky winner got an early jumpstart in celebrating Christmas by winning $183,133 after matching five of five numbers.

According to the California Lottery’s website, the winner purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at the Primm Valley Lotto store before Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 30, 31, and 38.

The store is located on the I-15 and Stateline in Nipton, California.

The Powerball jackpot now has reached $400 million, and the next drawing is scheduled for Christmas night.

The last time someone won the Powerball was on Oct. 4, when a ticket was sold in California, worth $699.8 million.

All in all… Not a bad way to start your holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Best gifts to give someone to remind them of North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Have a family member that lives miles away, loves North Carolina is not able to see come visit for the holidays for whatever reasons?. You can still invite them to your home in the most convenient way possible and give them a reminder of what a wonderful state we live in. These are a few gift ideas that will make that person feel special and also remind them why there’s (maybe soon?) snow place like North Carolina.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Klas#The California Lottery#The Primm Valley Lotto
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lottery Announces Four New Scratch-Off Games

Today, the Florida Lottery introduces four new Scratch-Off games offering more than $190 million in cash prizes, just in time for the holidays!. The four new games, PERFECT 10S, LOTERIA™, 2022 TAXES PAID, and WIN IT ALL, range in price from $1 to $5 and feature top prizes of $5,000 to $500,000.
LOTTERY
WJTV.com

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
LOTTERY
WFMY NEWS2

NC man hits big on $20 scratch off ticket!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mitchell Urquiza tried his luck on a scratch-off and the odds were in his favor. Urquiza turned $20 into $100,000 after purchasing a lottery ticket at the Quick Stop on North Franklin Road. He brought home $70,756 after taxes. “I really didn’t believe it at first,” Urquiza...
LOTTERY
UPI News

Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life. Scotty Thomas, 49, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was thinking about Saturday's Lucky for Life drawing and couldn't remember if he'd already bought a ticket.
LOTTERY
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy