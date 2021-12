Long lines have been forming outside of coronavirus testing sites. That's especially true in New York City, where the number of people testing positive has been hitting record highs. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang has been out in the city, talking to some people waiting in the lines. Hansi, I know the Biden administration says they're going to set up federal testing sites in New York. So help is on the way. But what have you been hearing from folks in line this week?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO