Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

It's time to Play it Safe when it comes to holiday scams. The FBI reports non-payment and non-delivery scams are on the rise during the holidays. In fact, they cost people more than 265 million dollars last year alone. We are talking about the two most common online holiday scams. The first is auction fraud, where a product is misrepresented on an auction site, a gift car fraud when the seller asks you to pay for a prepaid card. Also, people sell things and never actually deliver them. There are some things you can do. Check out the links and make sure it is a legitimate website. Pay with a credit card that has fraud protection including refunding you if the sale was fraudulent and if a company asks you to update your password or account information don't do it. Instead, look up the company and call them directly to find out if the request is legit.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO