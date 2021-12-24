ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson-Trevor Lawrence can still develop into compelling rivalry

By Steve Serby
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The good news of sorts for Jets fans — ’tis the season, right? — is that the opposing quarterback on Sunday, fella named Trevor Lawrence, hasn’t exactly lit it up during a rookie season when he couldn’t know for certain whether his head coach would make the team flight home from a road game or get his kicks in other misguided ways.

Tanking for Trevor was a thing a year ago, and of course the Jets couldn’t get it right enough to land everybody’s next generational quarterback prospect, which led them (general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh) to fall in love with one Zach Wilson.

Wilson hasn’t exactly lit it up either during a season when he heard MetLife Stadium chant “Mike White, Mike White, Mike White” and with Saleh forced to become his virtual head coach this week because of COVID-19.

Perhaps one far away day — Playoffs? Playoffs? PLAYOFFS? — Trevor versus Zach will be the kind of rivalry that Eli Manning versus Ben Roethlisberger grew into … Big Ben being the quarterback Ernie Accorsi would have drafted if he couldn’t have made that blockbuster trade on draft day with the Chargers for Eli Manning.

Manning had been the No. 1-overall pick and Big Ben the No. 11 pick, and even though they never met in the Super Bowl, each has two rings.

Trevor versus Zach on the day after Christmas is hardly that type of heavyweight showdown. But when you are left with 2-12 Jaguars versus 3-11 Jets, it is the game within the game that becomes the marquee attraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m43I8_0dUxkp2K00
Zach Wilson throws at Jets practice Thursday.

Zach versus Mac Jones will be the most compelling rivalry because those are Bill Belichick and the Patriots intent on continuing their torment of the Jets.

But Trevor versus Zach — best-case scenario — will have a puncher’s chance to be the very best rivalry between quarterbacks drafted 1-2 … if Zach holds up his end of the bargain and blossoms into who and what the Jets believe he will become.

Better than Jim Plunkett-Archie Manning (1971).

Better than Drew Bledsoe-Rick Mirer (1993).

Better than Tim Couch-Donovan McNabb (1999).

Better than Andrew Luck-RGIII (2012).

Better than Jameis Winston-Marcus Mariota (2015).

And if it isn’t any better than Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf (1998), that would be the absolute worst-case scenario for the Jets and their faithful.

Because few are afraid to mention the young Trevor in the same breath as the young Peyton. Like Peyton, Trevor has been The Chosen One from before he even entered high school.

“It’s tough to obviously come from nothing in my situation, but I think it’s almost harder to come from a situation where no matter where you’ve been, people have labeled you as the best,” Zach said. “He’s done an amazing job of not listening to the noise, and the expectation’s never gotten too high for him, and he just handled his own business. Obviously I knew who he was for a long time. I’m sure he probably didn’t know who I was, but that’s part of it.”

Of course Trevor knows who he is now.

“It’s not like me against him,” Zach said. “We can both have success. Yes, do I want our team to beat the Jaguars? Yeah, I do. I hope to go out there and play well. But I don’t look at it as me versus Trevor or my stats versus Trevor. … It’s not like we’re fighting for a starting position on the same team. We can cheer each other on which is really cool.”

Trevor (9 TDs, 14 INTs) has thrown one touchdown pass across his past seven games. And it bothers him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7oeC_0dUxkp2K00
Trevor Lawrence is sacked during the Jaguars’ 30-16 loss to the Texans.

“I look at that and I hate seeing that just because that means we’re not scoring a lot of points,” he said on Wednesday. “It’d be different if we were scoring points still in the run game or whatever it is. If we’re still able to win games, that’s fine. That’s my job is to try to win games. But when you see that and you’re not scoring points, those kind of go hand in hand. It’s disappointing and it’s something that we’re definitely trying to work on. We need to be more productive. … We have to do it and that starts with me.”

Zach (6 TDs, 11 INTs) has not thrown an interception in his past two games.

“I think it’s just an understanding of the offense. Understanding how important it is to take care of the ball … just better decisions,” Zach said.

And playing more freely within the structure of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offense.

“Trust your instinct,” Zach said.

With all the chaos that has swirled around Trevor and Zach, it is encouraging that neither has flinched. Zach won’t have WRs Corey Davis and Elijah Moore on Sunday and LT Mekhi Becton seems like a distant memory and LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (not to mention Saleh) are on the COVID list. LaFleur mentioned the absence of continuity that Zach has endured and said: “It hasn’t bothered him at all.”

Trevor and Zach got a better feel for each other at combine training.

“He’s a great dude,” Zach said. “Just a cool guy to be around. It’s going to be a fun matchup just because we’re going to be playing in the league from the start of the same time for hopefully a long time, so it’s going to be cool just to follow his career and to be able to match up against those guys. I just hope he does well, and I always hope the best for him.”

Trevor-Zach I.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL Week 16 picks: Predictions for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets | No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence vs. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson

For only the fourth time in NFL history, starting rookie quarterbacks who were the top two selections in the same draft class will meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) travel to the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and No. 1 Trevor Lawrence become the first to square off since Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson gets brutally honest on being pitted against Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jets-Jaguars

The 2021 NFL Draft was headlined by two very different quarterback prospects in Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence and New York Jets’ Zach Wilson. Lawrence has been seen as a generational talent long before his NFL debut and has been a name familiar to even casual football fans for years now. Wilson wasn’t as heralded before joining the Jets, rising from a relative unknown status to become a sought-after prospect from BYU.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Wilson looking forward to first matchup with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will forever be linked as the first two picks — and quarterbacks — taken in the 2022 NFL draft. Lawrence was thought to be as close to a sure-fire star as any draft prospect can get after a dominant career at Clemson that included a national championship. Wilson possessed all of the raw traits to be successful at the next level, but still had plenty of developing to do. Both have struggled in their rookie seasons, though, combining to throw more interceptions than touchdown passes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Trevor Lawrence
arcamax.com

COVID-depleted Jets, Zach Wilson beat Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars Week 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The COVID-19 bowl resulted in a Jets’ 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which featured plenty of fun moments in the battle between the No. 1 and the No. 2 overall picks. Sunday afternoon’s excitement was capped by Trevor Lawrence’s fourth-down throw to Marvin...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Chargers#Jaguars#Patriots
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy