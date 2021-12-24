ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD promises increased DUI patrols, issues holiday warning against inebriated driving

By Michelle Ross
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — As Christmas approaches, the NYPD is warning people not to drive if they’ve partaken in a little too much holiday cheer.

Their message is firm: If you drive while drunk or high, you won’t get away with it.

“Driving while intoxicated or under the influence is never okay,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Goodman said. “I repeat, it’s not okay. It’s not a little bit okay. It is never okay.”

The NYPD is teaming up with the DOT this holiday season to make Vision Zero — the city’s goal to eliminate all traffic deaths — more effective. And with the legalization of marijuana, officials have an added layer to fight against.

Officials are reminding New Yorkers that, while it’s legal to possess marijuana, it’s not legal to get behind the wheel after smoking it.

Instead of driving, officials recommend walking, using public transportation or calling a cab.

Enhanced enforcement of impaired driving will begin Saturday up until New Year’s Day.

