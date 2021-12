Christmas is only a week and a half away so I’ve been thinking about all the things I have to be grateful for this past year. First of all, I am grateful to God, the doctors, nurses and my amazing granddaughters who have taken such wonderful care of my newest great-grandson, Willow. Arriving at a birth weight of 1 pound 1 ounce, Willow the Warrior is now over ten pounds and thriving. His tests are all positive and he is in good health.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO