ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

A Look at Ole Miss' Storied Bowl Game History

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDWA9_0dUxjtX100

The Rebels have one of the deepest bowl game histories in college football.

Ole Miss secured its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, and it earned its 10th berth in the Sugar Bowl as a result.

This will be the latest chapter in a bowl game history for the Rebels that has spanned almost 90 years.

Depending on what metric you use, Ole Miss is either first or second in the FBS in bowl game winning percentage among teams with at least 30 bowl appearances.

If you go by record on the field, Ole Miss is first in the nation with a winning percentage of .658. If you go by the NCAA record books, the win percentage for the Rebels is .631 due to the 2012 season's BBVA Compass Bowl being vacated.

Regardless, it is evident that Ole Miss has a long-weaving bowl game history that began back in 1935. Overall, the Rebels have participated in 38 postseason bowls with a record of 25-13 (or 24-13 if you take the vacated game into account).

Here is a bird's-eye view of Ole Miss' bowl game history.

A Brief History of College Football Bowl Games

The oldest bowl game in the United States, rightfully called "The Granddaddy of Them All," is the Rose Bowl Game.

The Rose Bowl traces its history back to 1902 as the Tournament East-West Football Game, and it has been played annually since 1916. Following the birth of the Rose Bowl, other postseason bowls began sprouting up around college football, namely the Orange Bowl (1935), Sugar Bowl (1935), Sun Bowl (1935) and Cotton Bowl (1937). The other bowls now a part of the "New Year's Six" came into being in 1968 (Peach Bowl) and 1971 (Fiesta Bowl).

Since these early days of college football postseason play, the number of bowl games has increased dramatically. As of the 2021-22 football season, there are 44 different bowl games in college football.

Quick Facts About Ole Miss Bowl Appearances

  • Ole Miss has five teams that it has played the most in its bowl history: Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech. The Rebels have played each of these opponents three times apiece.
  • Since 1998, Ole Miss' most-played bowl opponents are Oklahoma State (3) and Texas Tech (2).
  • Counting the 2021 season's Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss has faced a team currently in the Big 12 nine times in a bowl game since 1998.
  • Johnny Vaught has the most bowl appearances as an Ole Miss head coach by far with 18 spanning from 1948 to 1970. Second-most in appearances by a Rebel head coach belongs to both Billy Brewer and David Cutcliffe with five.
  • Counting the now-vacated BBVA Compass Bowl, Ole Miss has won more bowl games (25) than either of the other FBS schools in Mississippi has appeared in. Mississippi State and Southern Miss have both appeared in 24.

Ole Miss' Bowl Game History

As mentioned above, Ole Miss has participated in 38 bowl games in its program's history, winning 25 on the field and 24 in the NCAA record books.

The Rebels' bowl history began with the 1935 Orange Bowl in a 20-19 loss to Catholic University out of Washington, D.C. As of 2021, this remains the only Orange Bowl berth for Ole Miss in its football history.

Ole Miss has competed in 14 different bowl games with about one-fourth of its overall appearances coming in the Sugar Bowl. Here is a list of Ole Miss' different bowl berths sorted by number of appearances.

Sugar Bowl (10): 1952, 1954, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1969, 2015, 2021

Cotton Bowl (5): 1955, 1961, 2003, 2008, 2009

Independence Bowl (5): 1983, 1986, 1998, 1999, 2002

Liberty Bowl (4): 1965, 1968, 1989, 1992

Gator Bowl (3): 1958, 1970, 1990

Peach Bowl (2): 1971, 2014

Music City Bowl (2): 2000, 2013

Bluebonnet Bowl* (2): 1964, 1966

Orange Bowl (1): 1935

Sun Bowl (1): 1967

Outback Bowl (1): 2020

Delta Bowl* (1): 1948

Motor City Bowl (1): 1997

BBVA Compass Bowl (1): 2012

* denotes a bowl game that no longer exists

Ole Miss' Bowl Appearances in the BCS and College Football Playoff Eras

The Bowl Championship Series governed FBS football from 1998-2013 and was replaced by the College Football Playoff in 2014.

Counting the now-vacated BBVA Compass Bowl in the 2012 season and the upcoming Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss has appeared in 13 bowl games since 1998 with an overall record of 10-2 in those games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IueA6_0dUxjtX100
View the 7 images of this gallery on the original article

1998 Season Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech: W 35-18

1999 Season Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma: W 27-25

2000 Season Music City Bowl vs. West Virginia: L 38-49

2002 Season Independence Bowl vs. Nebraska: W 27-23

2003 Season Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma State: W 31-28

2008 Season Cotton Bowl vs. Texas Tech: W 47-34

2009 Season Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma State: W 21-7

2012 Season BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Pittsburgh: W 38-17

2013 Season Music City Bowl vs. Georgia Tech: W 25-17

2014 Season Peach Bowl vs. TCU: L 3-42

2015 Season Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma State: W 48-20

2020 Season Outback Bowl vs. Indiana: W 26-20

2021 Season Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor: TBA

As No. 8 Ole Miss prepares to participate in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against No. 7 Baylor, it will be a continuation of a bowl history that is among the most storied in college football. Kickoff between the Rebels and Bears is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
Nebraska State
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
southernthing.com

5 fake Southern accents as bad as LSU coach Brian Kelly's

Brian Kelly, LSU's newest head coach, is suddenly sporting a Southern accent despite being from up North, and the internet is not letting it go unnoticed. Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluebonnet Bowl#Bowl Games#Fiesta Bowl#Outback Bowl#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Rebels#Fbs#Bbva Compass Bowl#Ole Miss
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban is two wins away from providing Alabama fans the ultimate gift

The ultimate college football family is celebrating Christmas in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Terry Saban is enjoying her time with the love of her life, Nick Saban, their children, and grandchildren. The Saban family is opening gifts, but Crimson Tide fans are thankful the family chose the University of Alabama in 2007.
ALABAMA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Report: Bills Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Fined $100,000

The Buffalo Bills are ready to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this afternoon. The Patriots have a one-game lead right now in the AFC East, and with just two games remaining after this matchup, chances are this will decide who wins the division in 2021.
NFL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
543
Followers
279
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy