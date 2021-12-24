Milestone moment in Martinsville as I-69 back open both directions
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After nearly a year of work, traffic is now flowing in both directions on the new I-69 in Martinsville. Earlier this week, contractors opened 17 miles of free-flow highway to southbound traffic ahead of holiday travels.
This follows Gov. Holcomb joining local officials to mark the opening to northbound traffic on Monday.
Highway officials tell us construction of I-69 in Morgan County will finish in 2022. They say the typical finishing touches include the final layer of asphalt pavement, permanent pavement markings, signage, railings, grass plantings and drainage work.

