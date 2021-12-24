ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Milestone moment in Martinsville as I-69 back open both directions

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJWR6_0dUxjVXh00

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After nearly a year of work, traffic is now flowing in both directions on the new I-69 in Martinsville. Earlier this week, contractors opened 17 miles of free-flow highway to southbound traffic ahead of holiday travels.

This follows Gov. Holcomb joining local officials to mark the opening to northbound traffic on Monday.

Highway officials tell us construction of I-69 in Morgan County will finish in 2022. They say the typical finishing touches include the final layer of asphalt pavement, permanent pavement markings, signage, railings, grass plantings and drainage work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

‘Why did we get spared?’ locals recall deadly KY tornado

BENTON, Ky./VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jeff and Karen Newman are siblings-in-law from Vincennes who bought homes across the street from each other in Benton, Kentucky. That city and other parts of the state were ravaged by deadly tornadoes on December 10. “We started watching the weather mid-day, we knew it was going to be bad,” […]
BENTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hoosiers help out damaged Kentucky communities

BENTON, Ky (WTWO/WAWV) —After a devastating tornado hit parts of Western Kentucky, communities are slowly rebuilding. Since December 10, multiple organizations have flooded the area to help in any way they can. Sherry Fagner, Indiana Region Mass Care Lead with the Red Cross says the focus is on immediate individual needs, including shelter, clothing and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

A Newburgh woman gets killed in a Hopkinsville crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A woman has lost her life after crashing Thursday night in Christian County on the Pennyrile Parkway. Dispatch says the call came in around five in the evening, when emergency officials arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire with the female driver trapped inside. Good Samaritans were able to pull […]
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Martinsville, IN
Government
Martinsville, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

Strong winds cause Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close for several hours

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A spokesperson with Cave-in-Rock tells us their ferry service needed to be shut down for several hours on Christmas morning. The spokesperson says the ferry shutdown around 11 a.m. due to strong winds, but re-opened at 4:45 p.m. Reports show that winds speeds clocked in over 30 miles per hours at […]
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas armed robbers at large in Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Reports show two armed men held up a gas station in Beaver Dam Christmas night. BDPD say the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m at the Beaver Dam Key Stop. Police believe the two suspects possibly got into a white Toyota Tundra. If you have any information, call the Beaver Dam […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

After someone heard some popping in a bedroom, a fire started

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Fire Department, on the night of December 23 firefighters were sent to a house after several neighbors and a passerby called to report a fire. By the time the firefighters arrived, there were flames visible through the bedroom windows. The fire was under control in less than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters respond to Christmas Eve housefire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Around 7:45 Thursday night, EFD responded to reports of a house fire at 300 East Illinois Street, officials say. Fire authorities tell us that the house was vacant and the utilities were shut off. Police believe homeless activity may have some cause for the fire. According to officials, the fire started […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Asphalt#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Disaster Recovery Center provides much needed relief in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Marshall County in addition to the recovery centers already open in Caldwell, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Warren counties, FEMA officials say. The Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to survivors in the designated counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Some counties using coal severance to pay past debts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A published report says some of Kentucky’s poorest counties are using coal severance tax funds that were originally meant to bolster local economies to pay past debts. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it analyzed how eight eastern Kentucky counties with high poverty levels spent $6.2 million in coal severance tax funds over […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local library will soon go “fine free”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting January 2022, Newburgh Chandler Public Library will no longer be charging overdue fines, officials say. They say going “fine free” was a decision to better the community, providing everyone access without the barrier of overdue charges. While the library will be “fine free”, they are still holding people responsible for […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Ice and snowstorms make holiday travel difficult

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Millions are trying to beat the weather to get home for the holiday weekend. In the West, an avalanche warning is out for Sierra Nevada, where up to seven feet of snow is predicted through Sunday. Travelers lined up to buy snow chains before making their way up the mountains, and accidents […]
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

Monument to Indiana soldier, hero of 1898 fire, to be moved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A monument to a young soldier who died in 1898 after rescuing children and workers from a fire at a western Indiana department store where he was portraying Santa Claus will be refurbished and moved next year to the site of the fire. The Tribune-Star reports that Claude Herbert, a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville-native, Holli Sullivan leaves Republican Party position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$1M donation to help expand protected Indiana woodland

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (AP) — A conservation group plans to use a $1 million donation to help reforestation work and add property to a 700-acre woodland it protects in central Indiana. The Central Indiana Land Trust said the donation from Leonard and Kathryn Betley and their family will also establish an endowment for the Hills of […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy