Netflix knows how to attract new viewers to its platform. For example, you can start a colorful animation project based on the events of the original blockbuster about dinosaurs. This is how the company’s representatives drew the audience’s attention to another novelty, reaching the fourth chapter of the story. But not far off is the exact release date of all episodes of Jurassic World: Camp of the Cretaceous Season 5. Moreover, the more recent reports suggest that the project will be delayed again.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO