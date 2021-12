Chris Tucker is in big trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Entertainment Tonight reports that the Rush Hour star is facing a $9.6 million bill for back taxes penalties and interest. Tucker has been dodging Uncle Sam since 2002. In 2002, Tucker was labeled as "one of the biggest stars in Hollywood." He reportedly has tried to pay off his debt three times through using monthly payment plans but was unable to maintain the payments. Tucker allegedly reported and paid significantly less than he actually owed the IRS overall.

