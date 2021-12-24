ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis (toe) ruled out for Dallas again Thursday

By Sean Montiel
Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks....

