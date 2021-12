SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The Sacramento International Airport is edging towards pre-pandemic travel numbers during the holiday season with an expected 16,000 travelers through the airport everyday until January 3rd. Those numbers put SMF at about 85% of 2019 levels, according to a release from Sacramento County. They also align with national statistics that show travel is back, at least, more than it was in 2020. Triple A reports more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec....

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO