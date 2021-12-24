Commerce police hand out Christmas cash instead of tickets to some drivers

COMMERCE, Ga. — It’s not your typical Christmas surprise. Several people got pulled over by police today, but they did not drive away with a ticket.

Instead, police were handing out cash.

Commerce police officers gave away $7,000 in holiday cheer.

It was 70 $100-dollar bills for 70 unsuspecting drivers. It’s a gift from a local secret Santa to the Commerce Police Department.

He said he and his wife thought it would be nice if the officers gifted cash to citizens right before Christmas.

“We want to make sure the public knows that the officers are their friends, they’re not their enemies. They’re here to protect and serve and they really mean that,” the donor said.

City of Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon said there’s always room to improve his officers’ relationship with the community.

“They get to stop people and not ruin somebody’s day or somebody’s Christmas and just be kind for a change,” Harmon said.

Corporal Zachary Pratz said officers often show up after car accidents or a robbery, so it’s nice to make citizens smile.

“So this is one of those feel-good moments, not just for us but for the citizens to know that we’re out here wanting to give back to them,” Pratz said.

One driver gave the money back, saying his family was blessed this year. For others, the gift was heaven sent.

“God bless, y’all. We are having a rough year this year,” one driver said.

“Almost feels like we’re the Grinch of Christmas because everyone sees us as the bad guys nowadays, but at the end of that movie you realize the Grinch has a heart,” Pratz said.

This is the second year that secret Santa has given cash to the Commerce police department. Those officers were thrilled to hand it out again this year.

