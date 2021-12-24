ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, GA

Commerce police hand out Christmas cash instead of tickets to some drivers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42E4tb_0dUxgyYL00

COMMERCE, Ga. — It’s not your typical Christmas surprise. Several people got pulled over by police today, but they did not drive away with a ticket.

Instead, police were handing out cash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Commerce police officers gave away $7,000 in holiday cheer.

It was 70 $100-dollar bills for 70 unsuspecting drivers. It’s a gift from a local secret Santa to the Commerce Police Department.

He said he and his wife thought it would be nice if the officers gifted cash to citizens right before Christmas.

“We want to make sure the public knows that the officers are their friends, they’re not their enemies. They’re here to protect and serve and they really mean that,” the donor said.

City of Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon said there’s always room to improve his officers’ relationship with the community.

“They get to stop people and not ruin somebody’s day or somebody’s Christmas and just be kind for a change,” Harmon said.

Corporal Zachary Pratz said officers often show up after car accidents or a robbery, so it’s nice to make citizens smile.

“So this is one of those feel-good moments, not just for us but for the citizens to know that we’re out here wanting to give back to them,” Pratz said.

One driver gave the money back, saying his family was blessed this year. For others, the gift was heaven sent.

“God bless, y’all. We are having a rough year this year,” one driver said.

“Almost feels like we’re the Grinch of Christmas because everyone sees us as the bad guys nowadays, but at the end of that movie you realize the Grinch has a heart,” Pratz said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is the second year that secret Santa has given cash to the Commerce police department. Those officers were thrilled to hand it out again this year.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Marion Turner
3d ago

That is so Beautiful Merry Christmas 🎅 🎄 💖 💗 ❤ 💕 🤶 🎄 and ✔ Please stay safe 🙏 💖 and careful and God Bless 🙌 💖 ❤ ♥ 🙏 😊 with a Smile 😃 😊 😀

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commerce, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3-year-old injured in accidental shooting on Christmas Day, reports say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting on Christmas Day that left a 3-year-old hospitalized, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told WSPA-TV they responded around 2:25 p.m. to a report that a toddler had accidentally shot him or herself after getting access to a gun. It was not immediately clear how the child got the weapon.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Christmas#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman threatens to kill husband, herself over abuse allegations, prompting hours-long standoff

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Troup County started with allegations of abuse against a disabled adult child and ended with a woman behind bars. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in the 7000 block of West Point Road around 3:45 p.m. on Christmas day for a welfare check on a disabled adult child who was possibly tied to the bed and was the victim of physical abuse.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy