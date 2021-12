MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 — Synopsys, Inc. today announced that Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has adopted the Synopsys OptoCompiler platform, including the OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions, to accelerate the development of photonic-enabled chips for the next generation of optical communications. Juniper plans to use Synopsys solutions to design and optimize its hybrid silicon and InP optical platform to enable its customers to address optical connectivity in data centers and telecom networks, as well as new emerging applications in artificial intelligence (AI), LiDAR and other sensors.

