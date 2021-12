"The Five" co-hosts rebutted White House press secretary Jen Psaki's claim from Wednesday that President Biden's administration "saved Christmas." "[I]t's always interesting when politicians want credit for doing their job," said co-host Katie Pavlich on Thursday. "First, the administration claimed that there wasn't a supply chain crisis, and now they're claiming victory for eliminating the supply chain crisis. And OK, sure, the stores may be more stocked than they were a month ago, but families can't afford it. Their natural gas bills are up by 40% thanks to this administration. Their gas that they fill up their car [with] to go Christmas shopping costs twice as much as it did a year ago. All of their savings are getting wiped out by inflation."

