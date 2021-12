Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a small detail caused one player to lose out big. On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush missed out on winning a car due to what viewers considered to be a minor technicality. It began when Charlene entered the bonus round after winning $16,500. During the “What Are You Doing?” category, Charlene’s initial guess was “choosing the right card.” Quickly, Charlene paused and realized the one-word difference and changed her guess to “choosing the right word.” Though this was correct, the length of time it took Charlene to change answers resulted in her losing the category and bonus prize.

