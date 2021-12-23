ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAPUP 2-Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle

 5 days ago

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Two vaccine manufacturers said. their shots offered protection against Omicron, as UK data. suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospitalisations. than the Delta coronavirus variant, supporting conclusions. reached in South Africa. Coronavirus infections have soared across much of the world. as highly infectious Omicron...

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxg.com

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An analysis of data from South Africa shows the omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous coronavirus versions, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection against hospitalization. The findings released Tuesday have not...
HEALTH
CBS News

Real-world data suggest 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective at preventing hospitalization with Omicron variant

South African researchers released encouraging data on Tuesday based on real-world COVID-19 infections in the country during the current, fourth wave of coronavirus infections, driven almost entirely by the new Omicron variant. The preliminary analysis of data gathered by the insurer Discovery, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the standard two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization over the last three weeks, as Omicron has swept across the country.
WORLD
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: UK, France could face fresh curbs as Omicron surges

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts. Evergrande "“ drowning in USD300 billion in liabilities "“ has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector. But the group "“ which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month "“ has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts. "Since the company's troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November," chairman Hui Ka Yan "“ known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin "“ told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande's official WeChat account.
BUSINESS
The Independent

South America emerges as surprise leader in global Covid vaccine race

Throughout much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against Covid. Oxygen ran low in Peru. Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bodies were stuffed into shipping containers in Guayaquil, Ecuador.Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, saw its coronavirus death toll rise to the second-highest in the world, while Argentina and Peru reported some of the heaviest death per capita figures anywhere.But in recent months, despite patchy health services and lower income levels than in Europe or the United States, the region has emerged as a surprise winner in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: Omicron accounts for 59% of new cases in US

NEW YORK – U.S. government figures show that the omicron variant continues to account for a growing proportion of new coronavirus infections in the country. Omicron accounted for 59% of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 23% the previous week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine ‘the most expensive in history’ for poorer countries

The Covid jab is one of the “most expensive vaccines in history” for poorer countries, analysis shows, raising further the concern that those most in need will continue to struggle to access the life-saving vaccines in the coming year.Despite international promises that the vaccines would be made available at the cheapest prices to lower-income countries, these nations are paying well above the expected cost.World Health Organisation (WHO) data analysed by The Independent shows that governments of lower-income countries are paying a median price of $6.88 (£5.12) per dose for Covid vaccines.Before the pandemic, developing countries paid a median price of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

Ireland reports record 11,182 daily COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ireland on Friday reported its. highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid. rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant. Omicron variant. The health department reported 11,182 positive cases,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
ENVIRONMENT

