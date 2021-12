The recommended gap between receiving the Covid-19 booster jab after the primary vaccination is to be reduced to three months.Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he has accepted a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that the gap between the second dose of the jab and booster should be reduced from five months to three.“Boosters will continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended,” Mr Donnelly added.📢 I have this evening accepted a recommendation from NIAC that the gap between completion of primary schedule of COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose will be reduced to three months....

