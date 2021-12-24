ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIP DID NOT MAKE SCHEDULED STOPS IN CURACAO OR ARUBA THIS WEEK AFTER MORE THAN 50 PASSENGERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, NBC News reports. — A Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not make scheduled...

www.wptv.com

Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
State
Florida State
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

More cruise ships report Covid cases as omicron surges

ONBOARD THE MSC SEASHORE -- The MSC Seashore, Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas and Cunard's Queen Mary 2 have been affected by Covid outbreaks. Twenty-eight fully vaccinated guests and crew on the MSC Seashore have tested positive for Covid-19. The Seashore is the latest ship to report an outbreak as the omicron variant surges in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cruise ship outbreak: More than 100 sickened on recent Viking Sea voyage

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Vessel Sanitation Program (CDC-VSP) reported that 118 passengers and crew on a recent voyage of the Viking Cruises, Viking Sea, were sickened with diarrhea due to a gastrointestinal illness of unknown etiology. The voyage, which took place November 29–December 13, 2021, resulted in 114...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey Of The Seas Denied Entry To Ports After COVID Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second Royal Caribbean ship has been denied entry to ports after confirmed COVID-19 cases on board. According to the cruise line, the Odyssey of the Seas was not allowed to enter Curacao and Aruba after 55 fully-vaccinated crew members and passengers contracted COVID. The ship remains at sea until its planned to return to Port Everglades on Sunday. Royal Caribbean says everyone who tested positive is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms or is asymptomatic. If you plan on going on a cruise, keep a few things in mind. To board a ship, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test. And most of the cruise lines require adult and teenage passengers to show proof of full vaccination. Also, depending on which cruise line you are sailing, masks indoors may be required. As always, check with your specific cruise line for all of their COVID-19 policies before you board a ship.
PUBLIC HEALTH

