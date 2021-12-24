ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 12/23/21

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

Positive cases are continuing to rise in Broome County.

There are currently 1,728 active cases of the virus.

There were 235 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Ninety-five people are currently hospitalized.

And two additional deaths are being reported, bringing the total to 453.

Troop C Commander makes statement about shooting

UNADILLA, NY – A 24-year-old man from the Village of Unadilla was pronounced deceased last night following an officer involved shooting. At approximately 7:05 PM last night, a New York State Police officer responded to a call about a domestic dispute at 3 Lyons Street. When the officer arrived on scene, Mark Beilby was inside […]
UNADILLA, NY
