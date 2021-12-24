Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 12/23/21
Positive cases are continuing to rise in Broome County.
There are currently 1,728 active cases of the virus.
There were 235 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
Ninety-five people are currently hospitalized.
And two additional deaths are being reported, bringing the total to 453.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0