Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO