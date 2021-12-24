ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not make scheduled stops in Curacao or Aruba this week after more than 50 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reports. The Odyssey of the...

www.10news.com

Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE
#Cruise Ship#Covid#Royal Caribbean#Aruba#Vehicles#Nbc News#Usa
CBS Miami

Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean International CEO Provides Update on Current Situation

It’s a busy time for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line suspended bookings for cruises departing through mid-January 2022. The cruise line did this in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At the same time, CEO Michael Bayley posted an update. Despite that he believes Omicron could very well...
INDUSTRY

