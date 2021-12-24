ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Weis Markets collect $65,000 for CHOW

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yokek_0dUxeBfg00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local grocery store shoppers have stepped up in a big way to assist the hungry this year.

Weis Markets announced that its Fight Hunger campaign generated a $65,000 donation to CHOW.

The money was raised through one, three, five and ten dollar donations made by customers at the checkouts of all of the Southern Tier Weis locations.

A check presentation was made recently at the Weis on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

Its manager Denny Simonds says the amount is impressive.

“As a company, to be able to raise sixty-five K for the communities that we serve is outstanding. It gives people a lot of food to put on their table in their times of need. This year hasn’t always been an easy one,” he said.

Weis also rounds up the number with a donation of its own.

This is the fourteenth year of the Fight Hunger campaign which ran for a total of twelve weeks this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weis Markets#Food Drink#Charity#Chow#Southern#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy