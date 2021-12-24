Weis Markets collect $65,000 for CHOW
BINGHAMTON, NY – Local grocery store shoppers have stepped up in a big way to assist the hungry this year.
Weis Markets announced that its Fight Hunger campaign generated a $65,000 donation to CHOW.
The money was raised through one, three, five and ten dollar donations made by customers at the checkouts of all of the Southern Tier Weis locations.
A check presentation was made recently at the Weis on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.
Its manager Denny Simonds says the amount is impressive.
“As a company, to be able to raise sixty-five K for the communities that we serve is outstanding. It gives people a lot of food to put on their table in their times of need. This year hasn’t always been an easy one,” he said.
Weis also rounds up the number with a donation of its own.
This is the fourteenth year of the Fight Hunger campaign which ran for a total of twelve weeks this year.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0