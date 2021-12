None of us has a crystal ball. We have the ability to avoid pitfalls of the past and shape our destiny. Thus, mindful that there have been five previous constitutional conventions and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) is still being governed by a de facto constitution known as the Revised Organic Act of 1954 (ROA), it is now time for us, the people of the USVI, to work collaboratively with the V.I. Legislature to ensure that the 6th Constitutional Convention is properly established.

