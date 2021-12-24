ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he does not expect energy crisis next year due to rains

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEQOz_0dUxckaF00

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he did not expect energy problems next year due to recent rains' filling up hydroelectric dams, while saying that his main challenge in 2022 will be tackling inflation and creating jobs.

Bolsonaro, who is widely expected to seek re-election in next year's presidential vote, also reminded viewers of a weekly social media address that they would be choosing a president who gets to pick two Supreme Court justices in 2023, making an explicit appeal to conservative voters.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Former Bolsonaro appointee to assume electoral role in Brazil, sources say

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A former Brazilian defense minister who was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro will be the secretary-general of the nation’s top electoral court during the country’s presidential election in October, two sources said. While the position is mainly administrative in nature, the appointment of General...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Rio De Janeiro
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras expects to sell TBG pipeline unit in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects to sign a deal to sell its TBG natural gas pipeline unit next year, Chief Strategy Officer Rafael Chaves said during a presentation to a Rio de Janeiro industry group on Monday. In August,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nord Stream 2 could solve Europe's energy crisis, says Putin

The launch of supplies via the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline would help to reduce gas prices for European consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. "The additional gas supplies on the European gas market would surely reduce the price on the spot (market)," Putin said as quoted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Brazil
OilPrice.com

Gazprom’s Export Growth Slows As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens

The pace of Gazprom’s natural gas exports’ growth to Europe has slowed in recent months to just under five percent, according to data published by the Kremlin-backed gas giant yesterday. Gazprom revealed its natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union bloc between January and December had increased...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods

ITABUNA, Brazil, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Two dams gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers as flooding hit towns across the region, authorities said on Sunday. The Igua dam, on the Verruga river near the city of Vitoria...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
CHINA
Fortune

From U.S. midterms to the heart of Europe: A year of election craziness poses major global risks in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. “Markets hate elections,” Australian financial services executive Paul Rickard, said in a note to investors last week. “In an election campaign, politicians can and do make “crazy” promises,” he says. “The risk is enough to make share investors wary.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.400 114.41 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3592 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 27.719 27.738 +0.07 Korean won 1186.000 1186.6 +0.05 Baht 33.440 33.41 -0.09 Peso 50.080 50.02 -0.12 Rupiah 14200.000 14220 +0.14 Rupee 75.020 75.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.190 4.193 +0.07 Yuan 6.369 6.3672 -0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.400 103.24 -9.76 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.62 Taiwan dlr 27.719 28.483 +2.76 Korean won 1186.000 1086.20 -8.41 Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41 Peso 50.080 48.01 -4.13 Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13 Rupee 75.020 73.07 -2.61 Ringgit 4.190 4.0200 -4.06 Yuan 6.369 6.5283 +2.50 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy