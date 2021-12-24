ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow more likely after Christmas than on it

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday evening/night will need to be monitored for snow pushing into the region. We're not too far off of the...

www.kaaltv.com

KOIN 6 News

Photos: Snow blankets region day after Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, it wasn’t a white Christmas, but a white Boxing Day will have to do. From the coast to the Cascades, people around the Northwest woke up to snow Sunday. Here are photos viewers and readers sent to KOIN 6 News: KOIN meteorologists expect the snow showers to continue through Sunday. […]
PORTLAND, OR
KAAL-TV

Tuesday Snow looks to be even more than Sunday

We also have an ALERT DAY for Tuesday!! Not only is more snow expected (3-6 inches with more accumulation in southern Minnesota), but also the timing of this snow will have bigger impacts on commuting locally. The snowfall rate is expected to be highest in the afternoon and evening, which will not only limit visibility but also make the roads themselves harder to drive on due to blowing snow. Wind speeds will not gust as high, which will limit the blowing snow impact compared to Sunday; however, the higher snowfall rate will eclipse the impacts of the wind speeds and could create thicker ice later on in the week (especially with us cooling off into single digits and low teens after Tuesday).
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Sunday Snow Update

We are still expecting anywhere between 1-3 inches of snow this evening, which will turn into a rain/snow mix overnight. Wind speeds and wind gusts will pick up between 15-20 MPH and 30-40 MPH respectively. These winds will make driving conditions Sunday night harder between blowing snow on the roads (making it harder to spot lane markers) as well as the snowfall itself limiting visibility of cars or other surroundings. All local counties in southern Minnesota are under a Winter Weather Advisory (along with Howard County in Iowa) through Monday morning. Ice patches will develop on roads, making it harder to drive into work Monday morning. You will need a few extra minutes out the door Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

