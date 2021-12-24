Snow more likely after Christmas than on it

We also have an ALERT DAY for Tuesday!! Not only is more snow expected (3-6 inches with more accumulation in southern Minnesota), but also the timing of this snow will have bigger impacts on commuting locally. The snowfall rate is expected to be highest in the afternoon and evening, which will not only limit visibility but also make the roads themselves harder to drive on due to blowing snow. Wind speeds will not gust as high, which will limit the blowing snow impact compared to Sunday; however, the higher snowfall rate will eclipse the impacts of the wind speeds and could create thicker ice later on in the week (especially with us cooling off into single digits and low teens after Tuesday).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO