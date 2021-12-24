ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Sub-Zero temps in view?

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's getting pretty late to see the first sub-zero temperature of the season. Typically, that happens each season on average by...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Tuesday Snow looks to be even more than Sunday

We also have an ALERT DAY for Tuesday!! Not only is more snow expected (3-6 inches with more accumulation in southern Minnesota), but also the timing of this snow will have bigger impacts on commuting locally. The snowfall rate is expected to be highest in the afternoon and evening, which will not only limit visibility but also make the roads themselves harder to drive on due to blowing snow. Wind speeds will not gust as high, which will limit the blowing snow impact compared to Sunday; however, the higher snowfall rate will eclipse the impacts of the wind speeds and could create thicker ice later on in the week (especially with us cooling off into single digits and low teens after Tuesday).
KAAL-TV

Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to early Monday. If you are leaving before sunrise, there is a chance where you could run into a mix of rain and snow (epsecially if you live east of I-35). The snow and rain are gone the rest of Monday, but ice patches will remain on the roads. Temperatures start out in the mid-30s and drop throughout the rest of Monday before reaching the teens late. There is a chance you may have to move some snow out of the driveway in the morning, although the snowfall will not be anywhere near as obtrusive as what we saw a couple weeks ago. We become partly cloudy the rest of Monday.
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Sunday Snow Update

We are still expecting anywhere between 1-3 inches of snow this evening, which will turn into a rain/snow mix overnight. Wind speeds and wind gusts will pick up between 15-20 MPH and 30-40 MPH respectively. These winds will make driving conditions Sunday night harder between blowing snow on the roads (making it harder to spot lane markers) as well as the snowfall itself limiting visibility of cars or other surroundings. All local counties in southern Minnesota are under a Winter Weather Advisory (along with Howard County in Iowa) through Monday morning. Ice patches will develop on roads, making it harder to drive into work Monday morning. You will need a few extra minutes out the door Monday morning.
