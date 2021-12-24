First Sub-Zero temps in view?

It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to early Monday. If you are leaving before sunrise, there is a chance where you could run into a mix of rain and snow (epsecially if you live east of I-35). The snow and rain are gone the rest of Monday, but ice patches will remain on the roads. Temperatures start out in the mid-30s and drop throughout the rest of Monday before reaching the teens late. There is a chance you may have to move some snow out of the driveway in the morning, although the snowfall will not be anywhere near as obtrusive as what we saw a couple weeks ago. We become partly cloudy the rest of Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO