LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.

