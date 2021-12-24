ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not make scheduled stops in Curacao or Aruba this week after more than 50 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reports. The Odyssey of the...

www.wtkr.com

Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Two Carnival Cruise Ships to Remain on Hold Even Longer

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests that two Carnival cruise ships based out of Australia are to remain on hold even longer. It comes as the Australian government has not yet announced any clear path for when the cruise industry can reopen. Carnival Cruise line Extends Pause in Australia. With...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
State
Florida State
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelweekly.com

More cruise ships report Covid cases as omicron surges

ONBOARD THE MSC SEASHORE -- The MSC Seashore, Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas and Cunard's Queen Mary 2 have been affected by Covid outbreaks. Twenty-eight fully vaccinated guests and crew on the MSC Seashore have tested positive for Covid-19. The Seashore is the latest ship to report an outbreak as the omicron variant surges in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE

