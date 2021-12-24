ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC shortens quarantine time for healthcare workers amid Omicron variant and staff shortages

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31z15O_0dUxZTUJ00
Healthcare workers take a break at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, New York. Getty
  • The CDC set looser interim federal guidance on isolation periods for healthcare workers amid Omicron spread.
  • Asymptomatic personnel may return to work within 7 days of infection with a negative test result.
  • In a crisis capacity, workers who are fully vaccinated and boosted can return to work with no restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slashed the isolation timeline for healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 as the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant puts a strain on hospitals nationwide.

The CDC on Thursday released looser federal interim guidelines for workers who were infected with the coronavirus but are asymptomatic, allowing such personnel to return to work after seven days with a negative test result. Previously, the CDC recommended an isolation period of at least 10 days with a negative result.

"As the healthcare community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to Omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

"Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe," Walensky added, "and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities."

Per the guidance, if a healthcare facility is experiencing significant staff shortages then workers who were infected, regardless of their vaccination status, are allowed to return to work within five days of a positive infection — with or without a negative test — if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Asymptomatic workers who were in high-risk exposure situations but are fully vaccinated and boosted can return to work with no restrictions.

In a crisis capacity, workers who tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, are allowed to return to work if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, according to the guidance.

—Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) December 23, 2021

The updated guidance comes as the US faces a surge in COVID-19 infections amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. The Omicron variant is now the most common coronavirus variant in the US, the CDC announced earlier this week.

Federal officials said the variant, which is highly transmissible, accounts for 73% of recent confirmed cases in the US, according to CDC data. In some areas of the US, the variant makes up more than 90% of confirmed cases.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Quarantine#Covid
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

340K+
Followers
22K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy