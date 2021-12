The seven-day average of new cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County is continuing to rise. This past week, there were more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19. The week prior there were approximately 1,700 new cases. This data comes from a weekly report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee tracking COVID-19 locally.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO