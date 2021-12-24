Nebraska soldiers reunite with families in time for holidays

After 10 months in Jordan, 45 members of Nebraska’s Army National Guard returned home.

The soldiers landed at Eppley Airfield throughout the day on Thursday, with their families eagerly waiting to welcome them home.

“10 months is a long time," said Stephanie Glandt, who was waiting for her son. "We’re very proud of the whole unit, the way they served, the way they communicated with us the whole time. We’re just ready to give them a big hug.”

The unit departed in February, spending nearly a year in the Western Asia nation of Jordan in order to provide support to the Joint Training Center as part of the Area Support Group.

It was up in the air for quite some time whether or not they would be able to fly back home to the United States before Christmas.

“Especially for the soldiers who have kids, that’s why I wanted them to come home before Christmas, to make Christmas magical," Glandt said.

Land Component Commander Gary Ropers said many people were working to get the military personnel home in time.

“Having your loved ones home during the holidays, for us to get them before the Christmas holiday is an even better thing for us as a state," Ropers said. "To bring back our guard members so they can be with their family.”

