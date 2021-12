CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School girls basketball team is successful with their press, the offense fires on all cylinders. That was the case last Thursday against Hibbing, and it happened again against Duluth Denfeld. The Bluestreaks smothered the Hunters in the backcourt, which led to numerous turnovers and easy baskets en route to a 81-27 victory over Denfeld Monday at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court. ...

