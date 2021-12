My 8 year old boy LOVES the show America's Funniest Home Videos. Although it has changed quite a lot since I was young, I vividly remember watching it often with my sisters. The show has been around for decades and is ABC's longest-running primetime entertainment show. With an updated set, logo (AFV!) and host the show still has new weekly episodes and thousands of Americans still sending in videos. AFV is on its 32nd season and has aired 700 episodes to date. It is now syndicated in over 50 countries around the world. The current host is Alfonso Ribeiro. Alfonso has a big list of Broadway and TV performances on his resume but is probably best known as Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

