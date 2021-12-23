Pursuing Racial Equity in Child Welfare

Family is at the core of everything. Family is a source of healing, a place of safety, and a fountain of memories. The Kansas Department for Children and Families is the social service state agency that arguably has the most interactions with families in their challenging times. Since its inception in...
Protecting children and strengthening families is difficult work. It requires a collective impact approach that relies heavily on our relationship with communities. Unfortunately, when Gov. Laura Kelly took office in 2019, our child welfare system was in crisis. The agency was hollowed out and stripped of its resources — compromising its ability to build those critical relationships and provide the best possible services to Kansas children and families.
NEW YORK — The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) today announced the adoption of new state regulations to allow Host Family Homes for people who need temporary help caring for their children. This primary prevention program aligns with OCFS’s commitment to Family First Prevention...
As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children.
There are upward of 120 children in Liberty County who are under the managing conservatorship of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. That number grows each month. “Most are harmed and abandoned by the people they trust or want to trust, and love the most. Their stories are...
Over the summer, the DC government announced it had reached a settlement in the 32-year class-action lawsuit that sought extensive reform of the city’s child welfare system — a case initially known as LaShawn A. v. Marion Barry Jr. With the end of court oversight, the quintessential question is whether DC’s system can now ensure the safety, protection and well-being of the District’s most vulnerable children. The DC Line conducted a six-month investigation, funded by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism, in pursuit of the answer to that question.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One parent with experience in the child welfare system will be chosen as a voting member of the Task Force on Permanency Planning. The Kansas Supreme Court says it needs a parent with experience in the child welfare system to serve on its Task Force on Permanency Planning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), a Philadelphia-based education 501c3, with offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Broward County Florida, Omaha, New Jersey, and Massachusetts recently unveiled its new social justice mission. For the first time in its 33-year history, the organization is aligning under a bold mission centering on racial equity:
When the City of New York went into a COVID-driven lockdown in March 2020, one of the systems that was disrupted was the child welfare system, which is overseen by the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS). On Dec. 8, a group of nearly 175 parents, community activists, lawyers, academics,...
Tyson will conduct an audit of its workplaces for racial bias in response to a proposal from a group of shareholders and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR). The group requested the audit in response to reports that Tyson allows a workplace hostile to people of color. The proposal cites a number of recent incidents it says unfairly impacted Black and Latino workers at the company’s poultry plants.
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – Native American repatriation and child welfare advocate Sandy White Hawk will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Indian Child Welfare Act Conference on Wednesday, February 16 in Choctaw. The opening ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will speak at […]
HARRISBURG, PA (AP) — The former director of a county welfare agency in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to probation and house arrest after she pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children when she concealed abuse allegations to cut down a backlog of cases. The Citizens' Voice reported Wednesday...
Champlain Valley School District’s good intentions went a bit awry this year, illuminating the complexity of dealing with systemic racism or the pandemic. Coronavirus shutdown schools in March 2020. It was supposed to last a couple of months but still impacts education almost two years later. Efforts to make...
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice shared an update last week about the progress it has made this year. The task force is co-chaired by Attorney General Josh Stein and Associate Justice Anita Earls. It delivered an update on Dec. 17 to Gov. Roy Cooper on the Task Force’s work to implement its 2020 recommendations to improve criminal justice in our state.
In the wake of Michael Brown’s death in 2014, and again after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, cities and counties across the United States pledged to do more to address systemic racism. Many used tools to help them view policy changes through a racial equity lens of how...
The Idaho Legislature’s Child Protection Legislative Oversight Committee met for the first time in more than a year Friday and heard from many people working within the state’s child welfare system about numerous issues concerning staffing, safety and support for foster care families. The committee, which was established in 2018 following a report from the […]
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
The burden of Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t fall on all communities equally. Black Americans face about double the risk of developing the devastating neurodegenerative disease than non-Hispanic white Americans. Two research teams at Washington University in St. Louis received grants totaling $7 million to advance racial equity in Alzheimer's...
The introduction of the child tax credit was a significant decision in the history of the US government. The child tax credit payments have benefitted millions of low-income families worldwide. The government issued the first half of the child tax credit in six monthly installments in 2021. The citizens will...
