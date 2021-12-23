‘I Was Not Expecting This At All’: Family In Need Gifted A Home Just In Time For Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family without a home get a special surprise just in time for Christmas.

It’s all thanks to a nonprofit called Best Christmas Ever. The organization helps grant wishes for families during the holidays.

“I was not expecting this at all,” said Pascale Darbonne.

For the last several months, her family of six has been living in a hotel, struggling to get by. All four of the family’s children have special needs.

“I already told them we weren’t really going to have a Christmas, and we weren’t really going to do much,” Darbonne said.

But Thursday morning, Christmas came early.

Best Christmas Ever gave the family many gifts, and the biggest of them was a home. The nonprofit chose the Dabronne family as their wish recipient.

“This is very overwhelming, not something that I expected,” Darbonne said.

Best Christmas Ever, along with a production company, raised $40,000 for the family over the last six weeks.

“We’ll support the family for an entire year in a home,” said Declan Brown, of The Backpocket, a podcast production company. “We’ll pay their rent for an entire year. So we’re pretty excited about it.”

The groups still need help finding furniture and moving the family into the home. If you’d like to help, click here.