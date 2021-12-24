Amphenol RF Expands its SMP Portfolio with a Commercial Cable Plug for 0.086 Cables

Fibocom has selected Keysight Technologies' 5G solutions to perform comprehensive testing, verification and optimization of wireless modules developed for 5G and internet of things (IoT) applications. Fibocom, a global supplier of wireless communication modules and solutions headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has expanded its use of Keysight’s 5G test platforms to effectively design, develop and manufacture a wide range of solutions for a diverse number of domestic and international markets. Keysight’s 5G test solutions have enabled Fibocom to develop modules integrated with 5G customer premises equipment (CPE), routers, mobile hotspots, personal computers (PCs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gaming consoles.
