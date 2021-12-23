ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm Jenkins, Taysom Hill among 9 Saints entering COVID-19 protocols

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Saints sent a small crowd of players to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, including two of their top three quarterbacks and a starting safety. It’s going to be a very difficult situation for the team to manage ahead of their Week 16 prime-time game with the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

But that added day could create a buffer for some vaccinated players to clear protocol in returning two negative tests within 48 hours, though any unvaccinated players must sit out a full ten days. Hopefully everyone is only dealing with minor symptoms and can return to health soon.

Still, we shouldn’t expect anyone to return in time for kickoff. Here are the nine players joining tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman on COVID-19 reserve:

1

QB Taysom Hill

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The current starting quarterback, Hill has been fighting through a painful foot injury and a middle finger issue on his throwing hand, but he’s still managed to help the team win back-to-back games. Losing him in any capacity puts a limit on what the offense can do.

2

QB Trevor Siemian

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Initially named the starter ahead of Hill when Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury back in October, Siemian didn’t win a single game as the Saints starter and ultimately required a change under center. With Winston, Hill, and Siemian all unavailable the Saints are left with Ian Book as their only healthy passer.

3

S Malcolm Jenkins

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Losing the leader of the secondary is going to be tough. Jenkins has rarely missed a snap since returning to New Orleans and he’s been a tremendous part of their success in establishing effective communication on the back end. Look for nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to see more snaps in Jenkins’ role.

4

RT Jordan Mills

Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

Mills has been starting at right tackle in place of the injured Ryan Ramczyk whenever backup swing tackle James Hurst has had to fill in at left tackle for Terron Armstead, which has been awful often as of late. And while he hasn’t fared well the players behind Mills aren’t likely to be much better. He’s ranked lowest at right tackle on the depth chart — it isn’t immediately clear who could replace him.

5

LB Kaden Elliss

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Elliss has missed a few weeks with a hamstring injury, and while the Saints have had the depth to absorb that absence, it adds up to just one more loss to work around on top of everything else. At some point, it might become too much.

6

S Jeff Heath

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Heath has been a big special teams player for the Saints, seeing a lot of snaps on the kicking units, and his loss is going to be felt on punts and kickoffs. It’s easy to overlook that absence, but it’s just one more hurdle for the team to overcome.

7

DE Jalyn Holmes

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Holmes has been a backup in the rotation, and his loss wouldn’t be that big on its own. But the Saints are also down a couple of other edge rushers in Payton Turner and Tanoh Kpassagnon who are both on injured reserve.

8

DT Christian Ringo

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Ringo is another backup, but he’s seen a decent number of snaps in the interior line rotation. This week is really going to test the Saints’ depth and how many losses they can endure.

9

G/T James Carpenter

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Carpenter was signed not too long ago after a successful free agent tryout. He’s already gotten in the mix for overload sets as the Saints’ sixth man, taking a spot ahead of Will Clapp on the depth chart.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
