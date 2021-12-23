Why Truck and Cab Drivers Need to Take Best Care of Their Mental Health
By Karen D'Souza
San Jose Mercury News (blog)
4 days ago
Driving can be stressful as it requires high levels of concentration. Truck drivers and cab drivers often spend hours behind the wheel. Stress can affect their mental health and lead to cognitive impairment. Driving is a complex task requiring a range of skills and poor mental health can affect performance and...
At Virginia’s chapter of the National Association of Mental Illness or NAMI, Director Kathy Harkey is calling for help from the state. She says public and private mental health services are in crisis. “The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has closed hospital beds in Virginia due to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen children have died as a result of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10. For the children who survived the storm, it's a trauma many of them will live with for decades. Even those who didn't experience the storm can feel the effects.
Editor’s note: This story mentions suicide and other mental heath topics. Resources for those struggling can be found below. Local experts are pleading with those who are struggling to seek help and support as the holidays can bring added stress, and Routt County faces unprecedented mental health challenges. “As...
In a climate of constant go-go-go energy, it can be hard to remember to take time for yourself and simply slow down. However, occasionally, you meet someone so centered and present, it forces you to recalibrate your approach to not only mental health, but every facet of your daily life. Such was the case upon meeting Taiwanese dancer, new media artist, and choreographer Wen Chi Su at 2021’s Art Basel in Miami, who, in addition to partnering with luxe beauty brand La Prairie, also revealed her calming beauty and wellness routine. Hint: It’s much more cerebral than just adding another serum to your skin care lineup.
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
Have you ever longed to take a day off work to lower your stress levels? If so, you probably dismissed it as ‘weak’, and soldiered on. In future, please take that sick day! Whether the source of the problem is physical or psychological, you’ll benefit from a rest if you’re not able to do your job properly. And if you use it wisely, you’ll more than make up for the time you take off.
A teenager has been making free mental health care packages to support young people who are struggling. Portishead skater and surfer Lara Tang started making them during lockdown and has had more than 200 requests so far. The 19-year-old said she was bullied at school and had anxiety and depression...
INDIANAPOLIS -- Mental health issues among Americans have continued to soar throughout the pandemic, and youths are no exception. In fact, the U.S. surgeon general recently issued an advisory highlighting the urgent need to address the nation's youth mental health crisis. Thanks to $2.7 million in recent grants, the Indiana...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is okay to be sad during the holidays. The glimmering decorations may be beautiful, the food may smell great, and gifts may stack under the Christmas tree. And despite all that, it is okay to feel sad during the holidays. They are usually advertised as...
Take Action for Mental Health, a new campaign focused on improving the mental health and wellness of all Californians was launched today. Created to build off progress made by previous campaigns and developed with extensive community feedback, the campaign encourages Californians to take steps to check in, learn more, and get support for themselves and people they care about.
The demand for pediatric mental health care services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study including University of Mississippi Medical Center experts found. The study, “Trends in Mental Health Concerns Reported to Two Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Programs During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was published in the journal Psychiatric Services and was written by Dr. Dustin Sarver, associate professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a psychologist and researcher with Children’s of Mississippi’s Center for Advancement of Youth, project managers Terrence Hibbert and Carson Allen of CAY, and Dr. Amie Bettencourt of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Kelly Coble, licensed certified social worker-clinical, of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Mental health is now the leading cause of hospitalization of children under 18 in California. This crisis facing youth and their families is staggering. In addition to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, young people face existential threats like climate change, gun violence in schools as well as communities, civil rights crises, and an uncertain […]
As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into a second winter, its impact on mental health also is persisting. In a recent study, Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City found nearly 40% of 4,633 patients reported that new or continuing symptoms of depression remained common during the first year of the pandemic, from March 2020 to April 2021. The symptoms got worse for some of them, leading to increased visits to the emergency department for treatment of anxiety and chest pain, according to the study.
Ask educators about the mood in their schools and many will tell you families are hitting a wall. Parents and students – and teachers too – are experiencing an extreme version of the typical December slump, as the back-to-school excitement fades and they face the reality of piled-up homework and dark days ahead.
The United States has been facing a decrease in registered nurses (RNs) and it didn’t even start with the pandemic. For a long time, baby boomers took up a majority of the American workforce, and that included nurses. In 2015, it was predicted that over one million nurses would retire, and the pandemic didn’t prove this wrong. A lot of nurses took the pandemic as a chance to retire early, with their health being put at risk in the heat of the coronavirus spread. Nurses across the country were put on the front lines of this battle, forced to work longer hours than they usually did, and tended to those suffering with COVID-19.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – More than half of people experienced poor mental health in Horry County last year, according to a survey from the United Way. The survey, completed by more than 3,800 people, found that 54% of those who answered said they needed help with their mental health in 2020. The results came […]
MAINE, USA — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy is sounding the alarm on the mental health crisis confronting our kids. The surgeon general said the national average of weekly emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts among teens jumped nearly 40% in February and March of this year compared to the same months in 2019.
Mental health absences among nurses and midwives have led to almost 150,000 staff days being lost in a year, figures from freedom of information requests have shown.Requests from the Scottish Liberal Democrats to Scotland’s health boards found 149,990 days of nursing and midwifery time were lost due to mental ill health in 2020/21.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde lost 40,740 days to mental health reasons among nursing and midwifery staff while NHS Tayside lost 22,778 and NHS Lothian lost 20,004.The party is calling for a “burnout prevention plan” to improve the wellbeing of NHS staff.Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:...
The Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) has released two supportive resource guides for families and individuals impacted by mental illness. During a time when mental health needs are high, NAMI Maine remains determined to help those find answers, respect their wisdom, and foster hope.
