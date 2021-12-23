ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming concerts for the week of Dec. 23-29

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Center for the Performing Arts – Tuba Christmas 2021 (YouTube) Amvets Post 2 – Arctic Outlaws Christmas Bash 5p-10p Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin 8p-12a Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Humpys – Katie...

Westword

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play the second of two nights with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Mission Ballroom tonight, while punk bands Face to Face and Bouncing Souls co-headline two nights at Summit. Also on tap this weekend are Covenhoven's album-release show at the Mercury Cafe and Montana singer-songwriter Riddy Arman at the hi-dive.
DENVER, CO
Charleston City Paper

The Charleston Symphony presents Holiday Pops concerts Dec. 22, 23

Charleston Symphony’s annual concert, Holiday Pops, has come a long way from its beginnings as a choral concert decades ago. “What I want to do since I’ve become conductor of the Pops series is to expand on it, make it a tremendous variety show and use this opportunity to truly uplift everyone’s spirits,” said conductor Yuriy Bekker.
CHARLESTON, SC
ideastream.org

Baldwin Wallace Performs Holiday Concert on Cleveland Ovations Dec. 29

The 2021 annual Holiday Concert at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory includes performances by the BW Brass Choir, BW Singers, performers from the Music Theatre program, the BW Jazz Ensemble, and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. A new work this year is Mark Taylor's "Christmas on the Bayou." Cleveland Ovations is heard...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

More Performances Of ‘The Lion King’ Canceled At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – Those hoping to see “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre will have to wait a few more days. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced performances on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, both at 7:30 p.m., were canceled. The DCPA says performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and The Lion King company remains our number one priority,” the DCPA stated. Those with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be refunded. Those customers should receive information about refunds in their email. Those who bought tickets through a third party are suggested to contact that company directly. Days before Christmas, COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas.
DENVER, CO
Anchorage Press

The Christmas list

I’m a procrastinator. I squander valuable, initial Christmas shopping time on a barstool in the downtown corridor, or elsewhere, contemplating my cups rather than my Christmas constituents. I rationalize by convincing myself that, even if I’m just sitting at a bar dreaming about making some kind of a list that I may or may not use to go out and buy things with, progress is progress, right?
LIFESTYLE
cityweekly.net

THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 23 - 29

When it comes to works of visual art, it's not the size that matters. Though it's often true that large-scale works create an immediate impression simply by virtue of that scope, smaller creations are often just as dynamic, inviting viewers into their intimacy. Representation in a digital format, or on a newsprint page, can't really do justice to the artist's choice. Just as some artistic ideas need to be presented in a large size, others need to be presented in a smaller size.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
cbslocal.com

COVID Steals The Show As Arvada Center Cancels The Remaining Performances Of ‘Elf’

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An uptick in breakthrough COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the arts community. From Broadway to the Denver metro area, venues are canceling or postponing performances almost every day. After months of preparation, the cast and crew of “Elf: The Musical” was prepared to wow crowds at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities throughout a final stretch of sold-out shows, but Thursday, COVID-19 quite literally stole the show.
ARVADA, CO
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS
diablomag.com

Top Tickets: December 23-29

Through 1/2 The latest show from Berkeley’s Shotgun Players blends the music of East Bay songwriter and performer Malvina Reynolds and the classic Greek tale of Cassandra for a one-of-a-kind stage experience that explores the impact of music in finding purpose. A recording of the show will also be accessible from home from December 23 through January 9. shotgunplayers.org.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the next big holiday weekend, venues around the Twin Cities are adjusting their plans due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. An outbreak forced the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cancel its final performances of “A Christmas Carol” this year. The Guthrie told WCCO in a statement Monday, “As we welcome 2022, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests in our programming decisions.” The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres made the decision several weeks ago to cancel their annual New Year’s Eve celebration, though they will still have normal shows and concerts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cityweekly.net

MUSIC PICKS: DEC 23 - 29

If you're still in town these days leading up to the big old holiday, pop into The Urban Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 23 to feel the holiday spirit with some awesome locals. At Merry Folk'n Christmas, Vincent Draper & The Culls will be playing alongside Fur Foxen and Josh Doss. The Culls have a lot of material to work with, including stuff from their 2021 album Night Light. If you still haven't heard them play it, now's the time to do it; a sweet and smoldering journey of atmospheric odes to love sickness, it's still warm enough to suit tender holiday sentiments. Opener Fur Foxen also put out an album this year, a self-titled release of spare yet sweeping folk. They've also got a fresh single in "Wicked," a spirited number that shakes with rumbly guitar and a groovy little percussion set-up. Finally, Josh Doss also released an album this year, a dreamy and saccharine take on Bob Dylan-esque folk poetry. While these folks blend their folk with a few other ingredients, it'll still be a merry folk'n Christmas indeed. The 21+ show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 at theurbanloungeslc.com.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
magbloom.com

Brown County Playhouse: Coming Back with More “Oomph”

Amanda Webb didn’t have to think twice about her biggest challenge since becoming executive director of the Brown County Playhouse— keeping the historic Nashville, Indiana, theater afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s opening up and some people want to come out, but we’re still struggling,” says Webb, who...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Dec. 23

Fort Lauderdale – Peter Mayer’s Stars and Promises Tour is scheduled for Dec. 25, 7 to 9 p.m. at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. Now in its 22nd year, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and three-decades long lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer band, Peter Mayer, brings his world-class seven-piece band to the LOOP for a first ever Christmas Day performance. Visit theloopflb.com/events/peter-mayer-stars-promises for more information. Tickets are $80.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nny360.com

Christmas concert Dec. 20

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert this year at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School. This is after having held no concerts since Christmas 2019 due to COVID concerns. People will have to follow Phoenix Central School District requirements (as per CDC and NYS guidance):
MUSIC

