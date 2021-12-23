Upcoming concerts for the week of Dec. 23-29

If you're still in town these days leading up to the big old holiday, pop into The Urban Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 23 to feel the holiday spirit with some awesome locals. At Merry Folk'n Christmas, Vincent Draper & The Culls will be playing alongside Fur Foxen and Josh Doss. The Culls have a lot of material to work with, including stuff from their 2021 album Night Light. If you still haven't heard them play it, now's the time to do it; a sweet and smoldering journey of atmospheric odes to love sickness, it's still warm enough to suit tender holiday sentiments. Opener Fur Foxen also put out an album this year, a self-titled release of spare yet sweeping folk. They've also got a fresh single in "Wicked," a spirited number that shakes with rumbly guitar and a groovy little percussion set-up. Finally, Josh Doss also released an album this year, a dreamy and saccharine take on Bob Dylan-esque folk poetry. While these folks blend their folk with a few other ingredients, it'll still be a merry folk'n Christmas indeed. The 21+ show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

